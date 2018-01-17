Apple employees in Cork in line for stock windfall

The news is being reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who cited unnamed sources in Apple.

The bonus will come in the form of restricted stock units and will benefit “most employees worldwide in the coming months”, according to the sources.

On Wednesday, Apple announced that it was to pay $38bn (€31.2bn) in US tax as part of a repatriation deal with US authorities. The tech giant also announced that it would spend a further $30bn (€24.6bn) on a new campus and new facilities in its US workforce.