Anger over rising prices is set to whip up a storm for business, big and small

There is a whirlwind coming and corporate Ireland had better get ready for it. The whirlwind is all about inflation. It isn’t so much the impact of sharp rises in the price of goods, but what will flow from it.

First up is an increase in the price that businesses have to pay for what they buy – input costs. That has already happened but it is likely to get worse. As businesses pass on these costs, consumer prices rise further.

This leads to the second and third pressure points – higher wage demands and accusation of price gouging. Numbers two and three are really starting to kick in now.

Siptu deputy general secretary Gerry McCormack was on RTÉ this week saying the trade union is instructing members to seek higher wages, or where new pay agreements are already in place, to review those arrangements.

Who can blame him given that inflation is running at over 5pc and many employees are negotiating or have agreed pay increases of 3pc to 4pc.

The union is realistic enough to know revisiting existing agreements is very tricky, but the wider trade union movement, through Ictu, is to review its policy on wage rise targets because of inflation.

McCormack then introduced into the conversation with RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson, a phrase we haven’t heard in about 17 years: ‘Rip-off Ireland’.

It didn’t take long for the national discussion about the problem of rising inflation to begin to focus on businesses.

Rip-off Ireland was a big thing in the peak days of the noughties boom as businesses increased their profit margins by charging consumers higher prices.

It even had its own TV show on RTÉ presented by Eddie Hobbs. It was dedicated to highlighting examples of the price-gouging rip-off culture that companies were accused of creating. Everybody got hit with it – retailers, restaurateurs, hoteliers, insurance companies and banks.

The price of nappies was a big feature of one episode.

The rip-off narrative goes like this. Higher input costs for business prompt them to raise prices. This leads to higher wages demands from employees. And then under the cover of all of this upward price pressure, businesses chance their arm by jacking up prices more than is justified.

Is it true? That probably depends on the product, the sector and the business. Some companies are capable of it. Others know it wouldn’t work for long and take a more long-term view.

Where there is healthy competition in a sector, price gouging won’t last because somebody can undercut you. But rising inflation gives ideal cover for those who want to give it a go.

During the last boom, consumers became less price sensitive. Personal borrowing, credit card debts and equity release from homes, were able to pay for everything.

Ireland is very different today; more debt averse and more price conscious.

Regardless of whether some companies are “taking the Mick” or not, there is a new rip-off narrative coming. And this time it will be different. Because this time it will be happening in Ireland, the UK, continental Europe and the US all at once.

Big business in particular is going to come under a new scrutiny from the public and the media. And so it should. Where you have ordinary households struggling in the face of higher prices, questions should be asked about the corporate world.

For example, higher gas and oil prices are driving up inflation. BP became the latest oil giant to announce massive profits for 2021. BP profits last year reached an eight-year high of $12.8bn (€11bn) on the back of higher oil prices and it is increasing its share buyback programme to $1.5bn per year or $125m per week buying its own shares.

The giant oil firm is, as we know well, headed by Kerryman Bernard Looney.

If shares are not cancelled in buybacks, the executives can be among the biggest beneficiaries as they are awarded new share options.

Already in the UK there are calls for new windfall taxes to be placed on oil companies. Last week Shell celebrated “momentous” 2021 profits with an $8.5bn share buyback programme.

Chevron will spend up to $5bn per year on buybacks.

Big companies need to generate a return and invest for the future but buybacks benefit relatively few people.

US share buybacks amounted to $850bn last year, a new record. Apple spent a staggering $85bn on share repurchases last year and a total of $467bn since 2012.

Buybacks were illegal in the US for listed companies until 1982 and were seen as a form of share price manipulation.

Share repurchases are just one area where the corporate world is going to come under higher scrutiny in the months ahead. Rising prices for everyone always changes the game by bringing things sharply into focus for people.

It is important to remember the real facts through the noise of the competing narratives around higher prices and allegations of price-gouging that are inevitably coming.

There are hotels in places like Dublin for example that knew how to charge well before Covid, especially on the back of huge demand for rooms. Those same businesses have had a torrid time for the last two years.

They didn’t even get the staycation bounce enjoyed by some hotels in the Wild Atlantic Way, for example. Now they cannot find staff to give them a chance of making some of that lost income back.

The next few months are going to be a noisy as well as bumpy ride.