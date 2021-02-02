Anger as Topshop staff discover job losses through social media

Digital shift: Asos doesn’t plan to keep any of the brands’ physical stores. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thousands of Topshop store staff were only officially informed that their jobs were likely to go two hours after Asos announced their £295 million takeover of the brand, the PA news agency understands.

Angry workers flooded social media complaining that they found out the online giant would not be buying stores – and saving their jobs – via Twitter and through media reports.

Asos announced the deal to save the Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge brands at 7am, and by 7.45am the online retailer sent out a tweet welcoming Topshop and Topman to “the Asos family”.

But it took Deloitte until 9am to inform around 2,500 staff at 70 remaining Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge stores that they would not be part of the acquisition, the PA news agency understands.

Administrators later confirmed that only about 300 jobs would be saved as part of the deal.

The rumours are true... @Topshop & @Topman are now part of the ASOS family 💛 — ASOS (@ASOS) February 1, 2021

It is understood that these staff are highly likely to be made redundant, although some workers could be retained for a short period to process remaining stock, which has been bought by Asos, and send from stores.

About 13,000 jobs were put at risk when Arcadia first tumbled into administration at the start of December.

Online retailer Boohoo is also in exclusive talks to buy Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands, in a move which will also not include stores.

