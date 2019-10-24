An Post lands €40m loan from EU bank for electric vehicles and automated parcel sorting

An Post has agreed terms for a €40m loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to automate its parcel business and replace a third of its diesel fleet with electric vehicles.

An Post has agreed terms for a €40m loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to automate its parcel business and replace a third of its diesel fleet with electric vehicles.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond said the 10-year loan - part of a wider €82m modernisation drive over the coming three years – “ensures that we stay ahead of the massive societal and commercial changes across the globe”.

Mr McRedmond said the company aimed “to be smarter in changing from the old world of letters and cash to the new digital world of e-commerce and financial services”.

As part of its plans, An Post aims to add 750 electric vehicles to its fleet, develop new financial products for the retail market, and replace paper documents with app-based orders and deliveries as it automates parcel sorting.

An Post said it is transforming itself into an e-commerce facilitator as the volume of parcels it delivers soars, boosted by online shoppers. It already uses zero-emission electric delivery vehicles in central Dublin and plans to introduce them in the coming year to Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford and other towns.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, who attended today’s announcement, said the push for green vehicle use “allows An Post to be a leader in putting sustainability at the core of their business”.

An Post reported 2018 profits of €41.2m, driven by increased revenue from parcel deliveries.

Earlier this year it launched two new brands: An Post Money and An Post Commerce. The former will provide financial services including loans, current accounts and credit cards. The latter will provide e-commerce solutions to businesses.

“The transformation is continuing,” Mr McRedmond said. “We will achieve a similar or better performance in 2019, exceeding our targets for the year and delivering continued growth in e-commerce fulfilment and financial services.”

Online Editors