Amazon’s Jeff Bezos buys €62m waterfront mansion in Florida

The world’s third richest person also owns estates in Beverly Hills, Maui and Texas

Jeff Bezos is adding a waterfront mansion in Florida to his rapidly expanding real estate empire.

The founder of Amazon, and the world’s third-richest person, agreed to pay $68m (€62m) for an estate in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the larger Miami area, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The 2.8-acre three-bedroom property, built in 1965, was previously owned by MTM Star International, a company with ties to Panama. Public records show the sale took place in June, but the identity of the final buyer was undisclosed. Prior to that, the last recorded sale was in 1982 for $1.4m.

A representative for Mr Bezos didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The exclusive Indian Creek is known as “Billionaire Bunker” and has been home to the likes of Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Mr Bezos has amassed multiple homes in recent years, including in Washington DC, a nine-acre Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $165m in 2020 and an estate in Maui. He owns properties in Manhattan and Seattle as well as a 300,000-acre ranch in Texas, where the launch site to Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is based.

On This Day In History - August 11th

His spending on ultra-expensive items has accelerated since he stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021 and after he separated from his wife, MacKenzie Scott. He owns one of the world’s most expensive superyachts, the Koru, which launched this year and cost an estimated $500m to build.

His Indian Creek purchase spans almost 9,300sqft, according to property records, and includes a pool.

With a $163bn fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mr Bezos would instantly become Indian Creek’s richest inhabitant. The island has about 40 residences, a country club and its own police department.

Real estate values have soared there, but also for the high-end Miami area in recent years as the region has drawn some of the world’s wealthiest people.

The purchase marks a homecoming for Bezos, who graduated from high-school in Miami, after his Cuba-born stepfather got a job in Florida. His parents own properties in Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

He has also been spending time in the area. Bezos attended the Miami Grand Prix party in May and was spotted that weekend with his now-fiancée Lauren Sanchez.