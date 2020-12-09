Amazon warns Irish shoppers of higher fees and fewer returns because of Brexit

Amazon has warned its Irish customers that prices might go up and deliveries could be disrupted because of Brexit on January 1.

The retailing giant has written to Irish customers to tell that “from 1 January 2021, when the Brexit transition period ends, you’ll see some changes when you shop on Amazon.co.uk”.

This, Amazon warns, could include extra fees.

“Your package may be subject to customs duties, taxes and import fees” as well as “the collection of VAT, or an estimation of import fees”.

All of this “may result in a price change at checkout”, it warns.

Amazon has always warned that it is tightening its returns policy because of Brexit and customer may have to pay extra costs if they want to return goods.

“We will continue to accept eligible returns,” it says. “If the reason for return is the result of an error, if the item is defective, damaged or incorrect, any costs incurred for the return will be paid by Amazon. Otherwise, any costs incurred for the return, including transport costs, as well as any associated import fees or customs where applicable, will be payable by the person returning the goods.”

While shoppers can use Amazon’s German or French services, Amazon.co.uk is the default shopping option for Irish users and is the one attached to its Prime membership scheme.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment any further on the changes, or say whether there would be any change in pricing for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The move comes after Amazon deepened its Irish online shopping operations with one-day delivery and an expanding distribution and logistics centre in Dublin.

It recently began free deliveries within 24 hours, including Sundays, to some Irish Amazon Prime users.

It has also recently opened a logistics delivery facility in Rathcoole. The move means that Amazon can now deliver some goods far more quickly than previously, although a spokesperson said that the new facility does not hold inventory like a warehouse.

Online Editors