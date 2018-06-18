Amazon announce 1,000 tech jobs for Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement, saying it would help Ireland meet its ambition to make Dublin the 'tech capital of Europe'.

Amazon’s Irish boss, Mike Beary, made the announcement at the launch of the company’s new Dublin office building in Dublin 4.

The jobs are all high skilled roles including engineering roles and technical management positions.

The company has over 1,000 employees in Cork and around 1,500 in Dublin, where it focuses on cloud services.

While the company is best known as an online retailer, it is one of the world’s fastest growing companies for hosting businesses online through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division.