Alongside its brave soldiers, Ukraine’s farms are also in the front line of another battle – the war on world hunger

Around this time of year, Yaroslav Andrushko would normally be overseeing the sowing of crops on his 1,000-hectare farm in the Vinnytsya region of central Ukraine.

Instead, he swapped his workwear for military fatigues, joining the army a day after Russia invaded his country.

“Once a farmer always a farmer,” said Andrushko (36), the chief executive of a small agriculture company. “But circumstances required us to take up arms.”

He is another example of the resilience shown by so many of his compatriots in protecting their nation’s statehood.

Yet Andrushko and farmers like him are also defending a core component of the global food supply chain that’s increasingly in peril.

Ukraine is the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil and ranks among the top six exporters of wheat, corn, chicken and even honey. The money it earns from agriculture was $28bn (€26bn) last year and is now more vital than ever because of the war effort. Its produce is also more critical for a world where record prices are raising concerns about food security.

Egypt and Turkey, which rely on Russian and Ukrainian grain, are grappling with skyrocketing inflation.

The government in Cairo is considering raising the price of subsidised bread for the first time in four decades.

Shortages of sunflower oil in Europe, meanwhile, are forcing suppliers to seek alternatives. Supermarkets across the UK are limiting how much cooking oil customers can buy.

That, in turn, is sending vegetable oil prices soaring as far away as India, where street vendors are steaming food instead of frying it. There’s also increased demand for palm oil, which has been blamed for deforestation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia, itself a key agricultural exporter, is deliberately targeting farmland, placing landmines in fields and destroying equipment and storage facilities. Those claims were supported by EU Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, who said the bloc would seek to aid Ukraine’s farmers.

Not only is the country increasingly unable to export because transit routes have been severed, but Ukraine needs to keep its more limited supplies of produce to ensure its survival.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin echoed the warnings on April 20 after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, who was en route to Washington. “There’s a clear objective to create a food crisis on top of the energy crisis, as well as waging an immoral and unjust war on Ukraine itself,” he said.

Russia’s limited pullback from Kyiv means farmers can plant in previously occupied areas like Chernihiv, but harvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could still be cut in half this year.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of farming to Ukraine, nicknamed Europe’s breadbasket because of its rich, black, fertile soil that’s ideal for cultivation.

Agriculture accounted for more than 10pc of Ukraine’s economy and 40pc of its sales of exported goods before the war. Farmers are exempted from serving in the military in order to ensure the industry keeps going. But former conscript, Andrushko decided to join up anyway, confident that his workers can keep planting and harvesting.



The war has already destroyed some of the progress Ukraine has made in decades of scaling up its agriculture industry. Its wheat harvest in 2021 was the biggest since the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades earlier.

Eventually, farmers will have to rebuild and rid their land of shells and chemical pollution.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe warned of the “potentially disastrous” environmental impact of this.

“You have to restore supply networks, you have to get back people and you have to get back necessary capital, to restore production,” said Oleg Nivievskyi, assistant professor at the Kyiv School of Economics. “To get back to the previous export levels I would say that it will take two to three years.”

For now, only small amounts of grain and other products are being transported out by rail after Russia blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and shelled vital infrastructure.

Ukraine is asking for Europe to provide river barges and trucks to keep the reduced exports flowing.

Worldwide, countries reliant on Ukraine’s sunflower oil and animal feed are scrambling to find alternative supplies. Companies are rushing to replace sunflower oil in recipes from cookies to potato chips.

Farmers are running out of non-genetically modified animal feed which usually came from Ukraine, and the EU is relaxing import rules to make it easier to import from South America.

Then there’s the disruption of deliveries of food aid to nations at risk of hunger.

Somalia gets nearly 70pc of its wheat imports from Ukraine, the rest from Russia, and is now threatened with the worst drought in years.

Tunisia and Libya also get more than a third of their wheat from Ukraine, according to United Nations trade data.

“Low-income food deficit countries are always most vulnerable,” Laura Wellesley, a senior research fellow at Chatham House in London, said at a talk on the impact of the conflict on April 13.

“But low-income households, all economies around the world are already experiencing household economic insecurity and food insecurity.”

Prices were already at record highs due to high energy prices and logistics issues as the global economy recovered from the pandemic, and now countries including Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Moldova and Serbia have brought in restrictions on exports of some foods.

Meanwhile, Russia is still exporting grain to some of its biggest customers, even as shipping costs soar and some traders seek to avoid Russian commodities. It may even get some new business.

Israel, which often buys from Ukraine, bought some Russian wheat last month, according to Geneva-based crop data company Agflow.

In Europe, farmers used to moan about Ukraine’s cheaper food imports coming into the market. The EU is now delaying rules intended to make farming more green, including pushing back planned curbs on pesticide use.

“What’s going on in Ukraine is going to change our whole approach, and our view on the future of agriculture,” EU Commissioner Wojciechowski said on March 17 less than a month after the war started. “We have to implement a policy that’s going to guarantee food security.”