A total of 585,000 workers will pay up to 6pc of their wages into a new automatic enrolment scheme to be rolled out in three years.

A total of 585,000 workers will pay up to 6pc of their wages into a new automatic enrolment scheme to be rolled out in three years.

Almost 600,000 workers to pay into new pension scheme

They will be forced to pay into the long-awaited scheme for six months at a rate of 1.5pc of their pay - after which they can opt out.

The new scheme aims to ensure a better retirement income for most of the workforce who have nothing but the state pension to rely on in old age.

Under the final design of the scheme announced this evening, workers will pay 6pc of their wages after ten years.

Those aged between 23 and 60 and earning more than €20,000 will pay 1.5pc of their pay for the first three years.

Their contribution will rise by 1.5pc every three years afterwards until it reaches 6pc of their wages at the beginning of year ten.

Employers will make the same contribution, under the plan signed off by cabinet this morning.

However, employees would have ended up with a bigger pension pot under the government’s original proposal.

An initial ‘strawman’ plan would have meant that contributions would rise for workers and employers from 1pc to 6pc over just six years.

Details of the government’s contribution were not revealed this evening.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said this has yet to be decided.

She said the longer timeframe for increasing contributions from the original proposal was due to concerns expressed by both employees and employers.

She said concerns were raised about the strawman proposal to escalate the contribute rate from 1pc to 6pc over a shorter timeframe.

Details of the final design of the scheme that has been promised for over 20 years were unveiled this evening.

Ms Doherty said the government aims to have a system in place by 2022 that ensures all pensioners have enough to lead a comfortable life in retirement.

She denied that the new scheme would replace the state pension, which she described as the bedrock of the pension system.

Online Editors