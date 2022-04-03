Airport woes took off when 1,000 staff took DAA’s golden retirement

Last Sunday a passenger spat in the face of a Dublin airport security staff member and was arrested. The disgusting act was the most visceral response to horrendously long queues that caused many people to miss flights and now regularly threatens to turn the airport into a complete shambles.

“Being spat at, verbally abused and having to have airport police stand next to you so that you’re not attacked while doing your job is wholly unacceptable,” said one DAA staff member on social media. “We are every bit as frustrated as the customer.”

The problem has been a long time in the making and is a direct consequence of decisions made by DAA.

CEO Dalton Philips has blamed various external factors, telling staff last week that DAA is “in a perfect storm” and that “numbers going through the business at the moment have surpassed anything we had anticipated”.

A “very aggressive government incentive scheme” was pushing traffic growth at a time when the labour market was incredibly tight, he said. Enhanced background checks for staff demanded by the EU had also exacerbated the hiring problem just as Covid was creating renewed pressure.

All of this is true. But it leaves out a number of key details.

These shortages began last summer and have been getting worse ever since, as has been regularly reported since by the Sunday Independent.

And there is one important detail that Philips has not mentioned. Since September 2020, DAA has let 1,000 of its most experienced staff walk out the door with a hugely generous voluntary severance package.

It was not so much the great resignation as the golden severance. Close to a third of DAA’s experienced staff departed on the most generous terms imaginable from a business facing its biggest ever crisis. Terms varied by age, but over 50s could continue to get paid a third of their salary until their normal retirement date, a large lump sum of two years salary and an up to €10k education grant.

This package – opted for by many senior Airport Search Unit staff (the people who check your bags) – was offered at a time when DAA’s customers, such as Aer Lingus, were slashing wages and laying off hundreds of staff.

The apparently more humane path chosen by DAA was an illusion. The 1,000 staff were always going to be replaced when – inevitably – the pandemic waned and passengers returned in a pent-up wave.

New staff are offered nothing like the generous pay and conditions of their predecessors. Instead, with trade unions watching on uselessly, it was one more nail in the coffin of the aviation sector as a place to make a decent and stable living. New staff are guaranteed no more than 20 hours work but must be available for 40. Shifts begin from 4am but may only last four hours. They earn €14 an hour but work alongside so-called “legacy staff” doing the very same job for €23 an hour – who, unlike the new staff, get paid for their breaks.

The groundwork for this was laid out in DAA’s New Ways of Working plan – work practice changes that would have been difficult to secure in normal times. The carrot management dangled in front of staff was the extremely generous severance scheme. Before staff voted on the plan they were asked for “expressions of interest” to leave the business.

So by the time it came to voting in August 2020, 1,000 mainly older staff were already dreaming of their comfortable early retirement and were happy to back the plan.

Staff who remained had to take up the slack. By August 2021 staff shortages at both DAA and some airport groundhandlers were beginning to become apparent, even though passenger numbers were still very low.

In a warning reported by this newspaper, DAA’s Resource Allocation Unit warned Philips about staffing issues on the ramp: “We lost a lot of really good experienced staff in the vss [voluntary severance scheme],” a senior operations person told him.

Things got worse as Covid restrictions eased. By last September, as numbers travelling through the airport rose past 50,000 per day, about half of normal levels, DAA was in a scramble to accelerate recruitment and senior managers were volunteering to do weekend security shifts.

The introduction of a new more flexible security roster sparked a round of resignations and the staff shortage only grew worse.

By Christmas, traffic was still lower than usual but the problems were getting worse: “There is no cushion in our plans to absorb unplanned absences,” the head of security warned staff, whose tempers were fraying. A plan to run a Christmas raffle for three €500 One-4-All vouchers – but only for staff with full attendance over Christmas – almost caused a mutiny.

By the middle of February, managers were offering treble time to staff at weekends and Philips pleaded with staff to help with recruitment: “Each one of you knows somebody who would be ideal,” he told staff.

In recent weeks DAA has managed to hire about 100 new staff.

Some are sitting at home waiting for newly enhanced garda vetting to come through and others are in training. With many experienced staff gone, DAA only has one trainer qualified to teach security staff.

None of it augurs well for the months ahead, unless of course you are one of the lucky ones enjoying a DAA severance package and you’ve all the time in the world.