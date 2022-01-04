Airline shares take off as investors bet Omicron won’t trigger travel restrictions

Ryanair slashed its January capacity by a third last month as the Omicron variant spread

SHARES in airline groups including Aer Lingus owner IAG and Ryanair have soared as investors gamble that the impact from the Omicron variant won’t be as bad as previous Covid iterations.

Figures today from Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages Europe’s airspace, show thar the number of flights in the region was down 20.1pc on 2019 on the first Monday of this year, but up 87pc in the equivalent day in 2021.

Shares in Ryanair were trading about 10pc higher at midday, while IAG was up nearly 12pc. IAG also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

EasyJet shares were up more than 11pc, while Wizz Air was trading 12.3pc higher.

Eurocontrol said that there were 21,628 flights across its network yesterday.

On Monday, the agency released figures that showed that Ryanair was the busiest airline in 2021, with an average of 1,321 flights a day. That was 43pc lower than in 2019. Eurocontrol noted that Ireland had the biggest drop in flights last year across its network compared to 2019, with a 62pc decline.

Shares in European carriers rose as data continues to indicate Omicron is less likely to cause serious illness, particularly in vaccinated people, spurring optimism that tighter restrictions on traveling will be avoided. A UK report published on New Year’s Eve said that the risk of needing emergency care or hospital admission with the variant was roughly half that for Delta.

Even after today’s share rebound, travel and leisure remains Europe's big underperformer since the pandemic began.

The Stoxx Europe travel and leisure index is down about 9pc over the past two years while the broader Stoxx 600 has gained 18pc.

IAG shares are down about 60pc over the period, while Lufthansa is down about 40pc.

Citigroup analysts published a bullish note on European airlines Monday, upgrading Lufthansa to buy from sell. Long-haul firms are set to benefit from a recovery in corporate and transatlantic travel, the broker said.

Last month, Ryanair slashed its January capacity by a third due as bookings tumbled due to the spread of the Omicron variant, which has also resulted in fresh restrictions in many countries. Ryanair also expects its net loss in the financial year to the end of March to be higher than previously forecast.

Additional reporting: Bloomberg