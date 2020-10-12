Aircraft that vanish from the market due to pandemic 'will never come back' - Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson

There will be less aircraft around Europe after the pandemic and those that vanish from the market “will never come back”, according to Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson.

Speaking on a Ryanair podcast, Mr Wilson also said that planned Covid testing for passengers at Dublin Airport “seems to presuppose” that there’s a high infection rate going through airports.

“Testing, in a way, at airports, seems to presuppose that there’s a high infection rate coming through airports,” said Mr Wilson. “There isn’t.”

“Testing should be how are they going to deal with house parties, how are we going to deal with the social aspects of this in a domestic environment,” he added.

“What we have now is the idea that testing is going to be some panacea. It’s not.”

The EU will this week formally adopt a so-called traffic light system for dealing with travel during Covid. It’s based on countries’ infection rates. However, the Irish government has already signalled that the system may be adopted in a piecemeal manner by different countries.

“Green will be green, there’s no doubt about that, but amber and red may be treated differently by different countries, whether it’s testing or restricted movements,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last month.

Mr Wilson accepted that testing should be one of the elements of ensuring safe travel.

“Yes, there should be testing as part of a suite of initiatives for those countries that are deemed red within the European Union,” he said in today’s podcast. “But for those that are orange and green, they should have freedom of movement.”

The Ryanair chief executive said it’s too difficult to predict right now what the airline landscape will look like in Europe after the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t take anything for granted in this because we can’t see the end of it just yet,” he said. “What I do know is, if you prepare well and better than your competitors, well then you’re going to be in a better position.”

“While we did have to raise money recently through an equity raising and also through a bond, we have one of the strongest, if not the strongest balance sheets. That just allows you to be the last person standing in an apocalyptic scenario.”

Ryanair, where Michael O’Leary is group chief executive, is already eyeing the future landscape, however. It has been continuing to have negotiations with Boeing about an aircraft order. The Irish Independent recently revealed that the carrier could place an order for between 150 and 200 jets by the end of the year, as Boeing’s troubled Max aircraft comes back into service.

“If you’ve got the money, you’ve got the aircraft, you’ve got the people, you’ve got the cost base at the airports, then you are in a much better position than those that are scrambling around that are running out of cash, have to raise money, looking for short-term deals all the time, selling their aircraft, firing their people,” said Mr Wilson.

“I think when this ends we will come back stronger,” he added. “We came back stronger after the financial crisis. We came back stronger through most of the crisis. After 9/11, aircraft didn’t fly for three days and Sabena went bust, Swiss went bust, almost all of the American carriers went bust.”

“Now we’re into six months of this,” he added. “And I don’t think that people realise that there will be less aircraft around in Europe that will never come back.”

“The Germans, the French, the Dutch are all looking after their own interests at the moment,” he said. “We at the moment, not only are we letting the infrastructure go, we’re closing down the connectivity at the moment and we think it’s going to bounce back. It is not going to bounce back.”

