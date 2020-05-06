Airbnb to cut quarter of global staff but no clarity yet on how many of its 500 Irish employees affected

Airbnb chief Brian Chesky said about 1,900 staff worldwide at the San Francisco-headquartered firm would be laid off starting next week

Accommodation booking website Airbnb is cutting a quarter of its global workforce because of Covid-19 disruption, but won’t say how many of its 500 employees in Ireland will be laid off.

Chief executive Brian Chesky said about 1,900 staff worldwide at the San Francisco-headquartered firm would be laid off starting next week. He said workers outside the US would receive at least 14 weeks’ redundancy pay.

An Airbnb spokesman in Dublin declined to confirm whether staff at Airbnb’s Ringsend offices would be included in cuts. It is understood that Airbnb teams and initiatives facing the axe are not primarily located in Ireland.

Mr Chesky said Airbnb would need to transform its business offering in a post-crisis travel environment in which users would be more wary of disease risks and the unfamiliar.

“Travel in this new world will look different, and we need to evolve Airbnb accordingly. People will want options that are closer to home, safer and more affordable. But people will also yearn for something that feels like it’s been taken away from them - human connection,” Mr Chesky wrote an email to Airbnb’s 7,500 staff across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

He identified areas where Airbnb would pause or abandon efforts. These include the development of Airbnb Studios, an in-house online travel channel, and a project to integrate transportation options into the Airbnb app. The firm also is trimming investment in its high-end rental service, Lux.

Airbnb, a privately held company co-founded by Mr Chesky in 2008, has 150 million users and offers private apartment and room rentals in 65,000 locations. Its 2017 funding round valued Airbnb at $31bn (€29bn), and many analysts had forecast that it would go public this year at a price topping $40bn.

But global disruption of travel and tourism has hammered its value. A $2bn funding round last month priced Airbnb at $18bn.

