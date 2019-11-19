Airbnb joins ranks of Olympic sponsors in bid to cut costs of Games

Short-term home rental company Airbnb has joined the ranks of leading Olympic sponsors, in a deal that will run from the Games next year in Tokyo until 2028, and is designed to cut the costs associated with hosting the event.

Airbnb said the partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would cover five Olympics and Paralympics over the next nine years. Financial details were not disclosed.

That period covers the summer Games in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028, as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 and one centred on Milan four years later.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the partnership would not replace the traditional Olympic village where athletes stay, but would be based on a guarantee of accommodation for visitors, families of athletes and officials, and would reduce the need to build new hotels.

