Air travel restrictions should be eased 'as soon as possible' across Europe - Irish Aviation Authority chief

Restrictions on air travel should be lifted or eased “as soon as possible” across Europe, the chief executive of the Irish Aviation Authority, Peter Kearney, said this morning.

But he said the move would have to be done in a coordinated manner.

Figures from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) today show that the number of aircraft passing through Irish airspace last month plummeted 85pc as the bulk of the world’s airline fleets remain grounded because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IAA data shows that the amount of transatlantic air traffic handled by the agency in April was down 83pc compared to April last year.

At Dublin Airport – the country’s biggest – there were 2,067 flights recorded last month, a decline of 89.8pc. Cork Airport recorded 225 aircraft movements, which was 93.9pc lower than April last year, while at Shannon Airport, there were 364 flights, or a 79.8pc fall.

Most of the flights being operated at the three State-owned airports are now exclusively for cargo, with carriers such as Aer Lingus, Emirates, Qatar, Virgin Atlantic, Delta, United and others ferrying supplies – often medical equipment or pharmaceuticals – in and out of the country.

There are still a number of limited passenger services being operated by carriers such as Ryanair.

Mr Kearney said that the collapse in air traffic had been swift and sudden, but the agency is hopeful that the decline has reached the bottom.

“As an island economy, Ireland is reliant on aviation for economic growth and prosperity,” he said. “Aviation is an economic enabler and Ireland has become a major global player in the aviation sector. It is important therefore, if Ireland is to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and return to growth, that we have a fully functioning and stable aviation industry.”

He added that the aviation sector has proved to be “extremely resilient” to previous downturns.

“A coordinated approach across Europe is needed to ensure that aviation can re-open and passengers can be confident both that their flight will go ahead and that risks associated with Covid-19 are minimised,” said Mr Kearney.

He said he welcomed guidance published yesterday by the European Commission in relation to re-opening the aviation and tourism sectors.

“It is important now that restrictions on travel are eased or lifted as soon as possible and in a coordinated manner across Europe,” he said. “The IAA and aviation stakeholders across Europe are working in conjunction with EASA [the European Aviation Safety Agency] to establish best practice requirements for re-opening aviation.”

Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages Europe’s airspace, said today that there are signs that overall network traffic is rising slightly.

