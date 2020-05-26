Wizz Air is plotting a major expansion at London Gatwick as rival carriers pull back, paving the way for the Hungarian low-cost carrier to emerge from the travel downturn with a bigger presence in the world's busiest city for passenger traffic.

Wizz, Europe's third-biggest discounter, is keen to expand its UK business beyond a base at Luton, if it can get hold of the operating slots, said CEO Jozsef Varadi.

The coronavirus crisis, while devastating to travel worldwide, is still providing opportunities for the handful of airlines that have the means and boldness to take risks.

Wizz, which has signalled it will press its growth plans during the slump, has risen quickly in Eastern Europe but lags far behind Ryanair and easyJet in the UK and much of Western Europe.

