Aimee Connolly’s beauty brand Sculpted by Aimee to open first store in Northern Ireland

Aimee Connolly is the founder of bestselling beauty brand, Sculpted by Aimee. Photo: Alice Forberg

Irish beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly is opening a branch of her make-up brand, Sculpted by Aimee, in Belfast’s Victoria Square, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The unit, which is understood to be planned for the lower floor of the shopping centre, will be her first bricks-and-mortar shop in Northern Ireland.

She already has two units in the Republic of Ireland, at Kildare Village and on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

Sculpted by Aimee products are also sold through other companies and online, with a limited range available at Boots.

Sculpted by Aimee is expected to move into a unit in Victoria Square currently occupied by luxury home and beauty brand Rituals.

Rituals is tipped to relocate into bigger premises as it launches its first concept store in the UK in Victoria Square.

Sculpted By Aimee confirmed the Belfast unit would be a “flagship store” for the brand and would open on September 23.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent last month to mark the Kildare Village opening, Ms Connolly said she was conscious of the importance of the relationships with retailers selling her products.

“I have always maintained an omni-channel approach,” the 30-year-old said.

“The only difference was that, at the very beginning, it wasn’t an own-store approach, it was via retail partners, which I still have brilliant relationships with, the likes of Boots, Dunnes Stores and McCauley.”

She said new locations for Sculpted by Aimee would be carefully considered (“We are not looking to flood every corner), while both online and retail worked well for the brand: “We have definitely seen the high street come back bigger and better than ever.”

The brand began selling into the UK and Middle East last year.

“Any new market is a challenge,” she explained.

“There’s potential, but you’re constantly trying to learn and flex for that particular market.”

Ms Connolly, who is from Dublin, worked as a freelance make-up artist before setting up her own brand.

She won the top prize in the Emerging Category at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in 2021.

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph last week, Criona Collins, head of retail agency at commercial property agency Lambert Smith Hampton, which looks after lettings at Victoria Square, said the shopping complex had been pleased to secure a string of new retailers over the past few years.

Newcomers such as Sweaty Betty, Whistles and Gym+Coffee have all signed up, while luxury retailer The White Company is now fitting out a new store at the square.

Ms Collins said: “Retailers make or break a shopping centre, and that’s down to supply and demand.

“Having a really good tenant line-up that is attractive to your audience is key. That’s one of the things in the portfolios we manage, be it for Commerz Real (Victoria Square), New River REIT, Milestone Trust or whoever. We undertake constant searches, targeting what customers who shop within those centres want.

“The investment from the landlord is absolutely fundamental as well."

However, the relatively healthy picture at Victoria Square contrasts with other, older shopping destinations.

An east Belfast resident contacted Belfast Telegraph last week to highlight the “massive decline” of Connswater Shopping Centre since the departure of anchor tenant Tesco in 2015.