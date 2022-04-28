AIB’s purchase of Ulster Bank business loans worth €4.2bn is cleared

The competition watchdog has approved the sale of €4.2bn in commercial loans by Ulster Bank to AIB and insisted the deal will not reduce competition in the market.

That’s despite the Competition Consumer and Protection Commission (CCPC) acknowledging in its own determination that international studies have shown less banking competition leads to “poorer outcomes for business borrowers in terms of pricing, innovation and service”.

“This is substantiated by some of the business customers contacted by the CCPC, who indicated that they had concerns with the exit of Ulster Bank from the State,” it added.

Ulster Bank is in the process of exiting Ireland and inked its deal with AIB last summer. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission announced in December that it would undertake a full investigation into the planned acquisition of the Ulster Bank commercial loans by AIB.

“These assets consist of a portfolio of performing commercial loans,” noted the CCPC in a determination. “In addition to the commercial loans, a number of Ulster Bank employees will also transfer to AIB.

“Based on a review of the evidence available to it, the CCPC accepted the argument of the parties that Ulster Bank would cease to provide commercial loans to businesses in the State with turnover greater than €2m, irrespective of whether or not the sale of its commercial loan portfolio to AIB proceeded,” it noted.

Ulster Bank’s exit from the Irish market means that only two full-service banks will remain in the State to serve the needs of businesses with turnover between €2m and €250m.

“The CCPC considered whether the proposed acquisition would cause a substantial lessening of competition… and found that it would not,” the watchdog said.