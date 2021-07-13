AIB to shut more than half of branches in Northern Ireland

AIB is to close eight of its 15 branches in Northern Ireland, following a strategic review.

The move comes just days after rival Danske announced a plan to close four of its 32 remaining branches in the North, where Bank of Ireland is also in the process of closing 15 of 28 branches. With 11 active retail banks, the North’s banking market is more competitive that the Republic, but branches are under pressure as routine banking shifts online.

AIB told staff yesterday that it will be closing eight branches in 2021.

The bank reported a 33pc reduction in the number of active customers using its branch network and a 52pc increase in digital online payments since the end of 2017.

“ These undeniable and irreversible trends have in turn influenced our strategy and led to the decision to close branches that are no longer sustainable. Our focus will be on minimising the impact for customers who continue to use the branch while also further improving online banking experiences,” Brian Gillan, Head of Retail & NI at AIB said.

The bank also has a partnership agreement with the UK’s Post Office allowing AIB customers to use facilities at 500 post offices in the North.

The review of AIB’s Northern Ireland operation had been flagged by CEO Colin Hunt at a recent appearance in front of the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

AIB said it will continue to provide personal and business customers with a full-service offering and is also enhancing its mortgage and business lending services in the Northern Ireland market.

But the bank said customer demand for branch banking has diminished, and that trend had been accelerated by the pandemic. Closing branches and associated ATMs would help underpin the sustainability of the bank, AIB said.

AIB said it will write to customers of closing branches in advance to advise them of the changes and of the alternative ways to bank.

“We assure customers that we remain fully committed to them and to Northern Ireland, providing them with a full service personal and business banking offering alongside an enhanced focus on both business and mortgage lending. Our priority is to ensure the bank has a sustainable future in Northern Ireland, which allows us to support our customers and play our part in strengthening the wider economy.”

AIB said the planned closures will involve consultation with the Financial Services Union, which represents many of its staff.

A voluntary severance programme will be available for staff, as well as scope to potentially relocate within AIB.