AIB ready to buy Ulster’s crown jewels

Majority state owned AIB is set to announce the outlines of an up to €5bn deal to buy Ulster Bank’s business and corporate loan book on Friday morning.

Sources have confirmed the bank is ready to strike a deal as soon as Ulster Bank parent NatWest confirms its intention to exit the Irish market.

Also state owned Permanent TSB is preparing a separate offer for Ulster Bank’s small SME loans and potentially for mortgages, but that bid is less advanced. Other small lenders are understood to also be in the mix.

Crucially the Government is understood to be supportive of the plans, which will copper fasten state control of the banking system in the medium term despite a policy that favours privatisation. That policy is trumped by the desire to ensure stability in the banking sector, it is understood.

Permanent TSB is likely to need fresh investment from government to complete a deal and any consolidation will require sign off by competition authorities here and potentially in Brussels as well as the Central Bank. The sale of any one part of Ulster Bank will take months to complete.

NatWest CEO Alison Rose will announce her bank’s financial results for 2020 on Friday morning when she is expected to confirm the plans to exit the Republic of Ireland market.

However, a rapid move to sign post to the public a managed takeover of the core elements of Ulster Bank would end months of uncertainty for 1.1 million bank customers.

A deal will make AIB definitively the biggest bank in the country, and secure a needed source of non interest fee income for the lender. Buying what AIB chief Colin Hunt is understood to see as the jewel in Ulster Bank’s crown, its corporate lending book, will not interfere with his separate plan to buy Goodbody Stockbrokers, it is understood. That deal, which needs sign off from the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is still on track to be agreed within weeks, sources said.

In the longer terms an Ulster Bank carve up between existing players will mean the already crowded Irish banking sector will become even more heavily concentrated, but with EU banks reluctant to enter the market here the likely alternative would be a sell off of Ulster Bank assets to US vulture funds.

Either way customers of all banks will end up having to pay a price for the closure of Ulster Bank.

Some €22bn in retail and business deposits will be searching for a home if Ulster closes, and with banks already having too much cash they are likely to levy negative interest on large cash deposits.

Diarmaid Sheridan, banking analyst at Davy Stockbrokers, said the fact that €21.6bn in retail and business deposits would need to be switched to other institutions meant it was likely receiving banks would impose negative rates on large deposits.

Banks and credit unions here have €125bn in household savings, with the European Central Bank imposing negative rates on them for depositing spare funds with it.

This has seen banks levying negative rates on large corporates, pension funds and credit unions, while AIB is planning to impose negative rates on individuals with deposits of more than €1m.

Online bank N26 currently charges a 0.5pc negative rate on new customer deposits in excess of €50,000, while most credit unions cap savings and EBS limits deposit amounts.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said most banks were likely to “run a mile from accepting any new savings”.

“Some of the banks already charge negative rates on larger corporate deposits and I’d expect negative rates to become a widespread feature for retail customers too, unfortunately,” he said.

Online Editors