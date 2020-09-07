AIB offers business loans capped at 2.75pc interest under new Covid-19 scheme

AIB Chief Executive Officer Colin Hunt, Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, and AIB Managing Director of Corporate, Institutional and Business Banking Cathy Bryce

AIB will offer business loans under the State’s new Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme at a base rate topping 2.75pc.

First out of the gate following the Government’s launch today of the €2bn scheme, AIB said State-specified premiums would be added to its base interest rate.

These premiums would take actual charges on the loans - ranging in term from one year to 5.5 years - up to a potential maximum charge of 4.3pc annually. Most, however, were likely to fall within the 3pc-3.5pc range.

Bank of Ireland said it would open applications for its share of the State-insured scheme on Thursday.

Ulster Bank, the third pillar bank participating in the scheme, didn’t immediately confirm when it would start taking applications.

AIB said it has received €270m from the scheme administrator, the SBCI (Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland), and is seeking a further allocation.

The Government is providing up to €1.6bn to the €2bn scheme – by far the biggest State loan facility launched to sustain firms through the Covid-19 crisis. Applications must be submitted by December. Loans can range from €10,000 to €1m.

“As the largest credit guarantee scheme in the history of the State, this enables us to offer rates that are significantly lower than those currently on offer in the market," said AIB chief executive Colin Hunt. “They will allow businesses breathing space and the opportunity to adapt and grow their businesses, all at low cost”.

AIB said its loans would carry a base variable interest rate of 2.75pc or less.

However, the State is adding a range of premiums to the base interest rate. The premium charged will depend on whether the borrower is a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) or a primary producer, such as farmers, fishers and other agricultural producers. Loans to the latter category incur higher premiums.

Presuming a base rate of 2.75pc applies, a five-year loan to an SME would incur a 3.36pc annual charge under the AIB loan table. That same loan to a primary producer would cost 4.15pc annually.

Current bank loans to SMEs typically cost more than 5pc for secured loans and more than 7pc for unsecured loans.

The Irish SME Association says loans being offered even at effective rates of 3pc would still be too expensive for most firms struggling to stay afloat amid Covid-19 trade disruption.

