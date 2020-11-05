AIB deputy chief leaves bank with immediate effect ahead of FBD switch

AIB's second-in-command has left the group with immediate effect from yesterday ahead of his move to the top job at insurer FBD.

Tomás O Midheach, the bank's chief operating officer and deputy CEO under Colin Hunt, has vacated all executive positions and resigned from the board, according to a short statement to the stock exchange this morning.

The bank announced on July 30 that O Midheach had tendered his resignation and would be stepping down pending a six month notice period to pursue other business interests.

It is understood he will be on gardening leave until starting in his new role on February 1, 2021.

Read More

O Midheach will be taking charge at FBD at a time of great challenge for the insurer.

FBD is currently the subject of a high-stakes Commercial Court case to determine whether the company will have to pay up to €140m in business interruption claims and associated legal costs to its 1,100 pub customers.

Arguments in the case concluded last month and a judgement is due in January, just before O Midheach starts.

FBD has already taken a €30m provision in its accounts in case of an adverse result. Equities analysts and insurance claims management consultants are expecting a much higher pay out if the court rules against the company.

It is also a time of negative scrutiny on the insurance industry more generally. Consumer advocates and politicians are pushing for reform of the sector.

The Central Bank found last week that the cost of claims and premiums had risen substantially during a period of otherwise low inflation.

In September the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issued preliminary findings that five insurers, including FBD, engaged in anti-competitive coordination on pricing.

The European Commission is also investigating whether Insurance Ireland, the umbrella body for the insurance industry in Ireland, is operating a cartel.

O Midheach joined AIB in June 2006 after a long stint at Citibank in the UK, Spain and Ireland. He held a number of senior executive positions at AIB including Head of Direct Channels & Analytics and Chief Digital Officer. He was appointed as an Executive Director in March 2019.

Read More

Online Editors