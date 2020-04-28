AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB put on ‘negative’ watch for potential S&P credit downgrade

The move leaves Bank of Ireland on A-, AIB on BBB+, KBC Ireland on BBB and Permanent TSB on BBB- (stock image)

Ratings agency S&P has put Ireland’s three top banks on watch for a potential credit downgrade after concluding that their profitability prospects are weak and the impact of Covid-19 losses severe.

S&P said it was keeping the rating grades of AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB unchanged but switching their profiles from “stable” to “negative” – meaning a future credit downgrade has become more likely.

Its statement, issued after the close of European trade, singled out KBC Ireland as meriting a continued “stable” outlook because of the financial strength of its Belgian parent.

The move leaves Bank of Ireland on A-, AIB on BBB+, KBC Ireland on BBB and Permanent TSB on BBB-. The latter grade is S&P’s lowest rung for investment-grade institutions.

“The rating actions we have taken reflect that we now see Irish banks' profitability remaining structurally low for at least the next two years with return on equity in the low single digits,” S&P said.

It warned that economic costs of the Covid-19 lockdown, including likely higher funding costs for the banks, could prove even worse than currently forecast.

“At best, the easing of physical isolation will not start for some weeks, is likely to be slow, and could be subject to setbacks. The longer the delay in the recovery of economic activity, the less sustainable this extra debt will be,” it said.

S&P said AIB was particularly exposed to the fortunes of “local midsize enterprises and larger corporates - reliant on the domestic and global economies respectively - that pose asset-quality risks. Indeed, we expect credit losses to rise in 2020.”

It said Bank of Ireland was more strongly placed to remain profitable because of its more diversified structure – but still faced the same constraints as others in a small, tight domestic market.

“Before the emergence of the pandemic, BOIG (Bank of Ireland Group) was already struggling to meet its profitability targets due to pressure from low interest rates on income and necessary digital investments, which are hard to offset with equivalent cost savings,” S&P said.

“Still, the ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that it will be able to withstand the negative effects of a shock to the economy thanks to years of deleveraging, clean-up and focus on risk management improvement. Therefore, the bank has entered this crisis with good capital buffers and a liquidity cushion.”

The New York-based agency said Permanent TSB was particularly vulnerable “because demand for new mortgages is likely to decline and interest rates remain low”.

“We expect the performance of mortgages, which dominate the group's loan exposure, to deteriorate somewhat. Therefore, we forecast an increase in credit losses in 2020 and 2021, placing additional pressure on the group's already modest profitability.”

S&P had raised Permanent TSB’s credit grade from so-called ‘junk’ status only in December. Ratings below BBB- are considered non-investment grade.

Online Editors