Aer Lingus subsidy plan is the pits, says policy body

Public subsidies that could be paid out by authorities in Pittsburgh to encourage Aer Lingus to the city have raised hackles amongst some in the region.

Pittsburgh Airport is prepared to provide millions of dollars in potential supports to secure an Aer Lingus service from Dublin using its new Airbus A321XLR jets, the airport’s chief executive was earlier this month reported to have said ahead of meetings with the airline, according to the Irish Independent.

But the local Allegheny Institute for Public Policy wrote a particularly scathing article in which the potential subsidy was heavily criticised. It cited what it said was $12m in public subsidies paid to Aer Lingus by Cleveland as a likely benchmark.

“If there’s supposedly so much demand for a nonstop Pittsburgh-Dublin flight, why should it be subsidised with anything but passenger-paid tickets?” said the article. “Since when should it be the taxpayers’ job to ‘de-risk’ any private business expansion?”

The airline declined to comment.