Aer Lingus puts 129 staff at Shannon on unpaid ‘temporary layoff’

Aer Lingus has placed all 129 people in its Shannon Inflight Services and Ground Operations on temporary unpaid lay-off from 08 March 2021 until 07 June 2021.

The airline said none of its flights have operated to or from Shannon since April 5th last years.

"The Aer Lingus Executive Team has concluded that it is not sustainable to continue to roster staff to the current levels when there is no work available,” the company said.

“As a result, Aer Lingus has had to take the decision to place all of our 129 Inflight Services and Ground Operations colleagues in Shannon on temporary unpaid lay-off from 08 March 2021 until 07 June 2021.”

Aer Lingus said the decision will be kept under review and may be subject to further change or extension.

On Friday, Aer Lingus confirmed it had already cut 500 jobs and was finalising an additional 84 redundancies as it grapples with the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The losses represent more than a tenth of the 5,000 people the airline employed at the end of June last year.

Aer Lingus plunged to a €563m loss last year, which included €202m of exceptional items. It had made a €276m pre-exceptional operating profit in 2019. Its passenger revenue slumped 81.4pc to €382 last year, while cargo revenue jumped to €88m in 2020 from €34m.

Last week IAG named the head of its cargo division, Lynne Embleton, as the new CEO of Aer Lingus. She’ll commence her role on April 6. Ms Embleton is the first ever female chief executive at the airline.

Aer Lingus has underpinned its liquidity with a €150m facility from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) that was inked in December. It has already drawn down €75m of that. It also received a €50m loan from IAG.

