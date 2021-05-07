Aer Lingus owner taking steps to ensure airline's survival, says IAG boss

An Aer Lingus jet at Beijing Airport in China in 2020. The airline flew PPE equipment from China to Ireland for the HSE.

AER Lingus owner IAG is weighing up what to do to help the airline survive as severe travel restrictions continue to inhibit its ability to operate, according to IAG chief executive Luis Gallego.

There are concerns that there will be a wave of fresh job cuts at Aer Lingus as it continues to suffer from the impact of the Covid pandemic and the most restrictive national travel policy in Europe.

“It cannot be worse,” said Mr Gallego of travel restrictions that are imposed in Ireland. “We cannot fly. We are in a situation that we are considering what are the necessary steps we need to take there in order to survive, to be honest.”

He was speaking to financial analysts this morning as IAG reported first quarter results that saw Aer Lingus lose €103m in the period. IAG, which also owns British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, posted a €1.1bn loss in the first three months of the year.

Newly-appointed Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton said travel restrictions in Ireland are out of step with those in the rest of Europe.

“Without doubt, the Irish government are taking a way more cautious approach than any of the other governments, particularly in Europe,” she said.

“Their recent actions, such as putting the USA onto the mandatory hotel quarantine list devastates the ability to sustain flying,” said Ms Embleton.

“We do have an aviation restart plan that is sponsored by the airlines and all the stakeholders and we’ve worked closely with government on that. We are in dialogue with the government about what needs to happen,” she said.

“Opening up the common travel area between the UK and Ireland is an obvious first step, which would be very low risk. Adopting the EU traffic light system and the digital green certificate is an obvious step we can take. We believe there is a safe path to try and encourage that,” said Ms Embleton.

She added that the summer months “are still to play for”.

“We’re encouraging the Irish government not to be as cautious,” she said.

Aer Lingus generated passenger revenue of just €12m in the first three months of this year, and €15m in cargo revenue. That’s 92pc lower than its total revenue in the first quarter of 2019 – the last normal year airlines had.

Evan Cullen, the head of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), told the Irish Independent last week that the union has advised members to be prepared for “serious consequences”.

Airlines and airports in Ireland have now endured more than a year with severely reduced revenues and mounting losses.

Aer Lingus has already let go close to 600 staff. It employed 5,000 people at the end of June last year.

“No airline has the finances to ride out two consecutive summers of inactivity and consequential zero revenues,” Mr Cullen told the Irish Independent.

“We have advised our members that they should be prepared for serious consequences if the on-going government restrictions on international travel remain in force,” he added.