Aer Lingus owner IAG says return to 2019 passenger levels will take 'several years' after Covid-19 pandemic

Aer Lingus owner IAG has warned that it will have to implement “group-wide restructuring measures” after predicting that a return to 2019 passenger levels will take “several years” following the pandemic.

And it said that 12,000 staff at British Airways are likely to be made redundant. British Airways employed 45,000 people before the crisis.

Aer Lingus, meanwhile, employs more than 4,000 people.

Releasing first quarter results this afternoon, IAG said that it incurred a €1.3bn exceptional charge in the period due to the “ineffectiveness” of its fuel and foreign currency hedges for the remainder of 2020. Those hedges would have been made based on normal operating conditions.

IAG, which is headed by chief executive Willie Walsh, also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level. The company said that passenger capacity on its airlines from June will depend on the timing of the easing of lockdowns and travel restrictions by governments around the world.

It said total revenue fell 13pc to €4.6bn in the first three months of the year, while before exceptional items it made a €535m loss. That compared to a profit of €135m in the first three months of 2019.

The carrier group will release detailed first quarter results on May 7.

“The operating result in the first two months of 2020 was similar to that of last year, despite the suspension of flights to China due to Covid-19 from the end of January,” noted IAG.

It said that the all the reduction in its operating result in the first quarter came in March, while the majority of the reduction in IAG’s operating result was incurred by British Airways, followed by Iberia and Aer Lingus. It said Vueling experienced a modest increase in operating loss.

“In light of the impact of Covid-19 on current operations and the expectation that the recovery of passenger demand to 2019 levels will take several years, British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme,” noted IAG.

“The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them,” it said.

IAG’s passenger capacity fell 10.5pc in the first quarter, while passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres was 15.2pc lower. Seat load factor – the percentage of available seats sold to passengers – declined 4.3 percentage points to 76.4pc.

“The group expects its operating loss in the second quarter to be significantly worse than in the first quarter, given the substantial decline in passenger capacity and traffic and despite some relief on employee costs from government job retention and wage support schemes,” it added.

