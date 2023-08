Adrian Weckler: Bank of Ireland’s tech meltdown – dissecting the culture of a shambles

Bank Of Ireland’s latest IT failures have made Ireland a laughing stock around the world. But it’s just the latest for an institution that was recently given a record fine for IT incompetence

Queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs as customers with no money withdraw up to €1,000 in cash

Adrian Weckler Today at 20:30