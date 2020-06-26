| 17.8°C Dublin

Activist investors willing to compromise on Kevin Toland's position at Aryzta

John Mulligan Twitter Email

An activist shareholder group hoping to oust Aryzta chairman Gary McGann could be open to letting chief executive Kevin Toland remain on the board, it's understood.

A shareholder group that includes Switzerland’s Veraison and Spain’s Cobas previously said that it wants to remove Mr Toland from the board of the Swiss-Irish baked goods giant so he can concentrate on his CEO role.

But it now appears as though the investors – who between them control 17.8pc of the Cuisine de France owner – could be willing to compromise in relation to Mr Toland’s position.

