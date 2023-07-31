Accenture seeks 890 job cuts at Irish operation

The services firm has been deeply impacted by operations cuts in some of the country’s biggest tech multinationals

Accenture plans up to 890 job cuts at its Irish operation.

The services giant employs around 6,500 people in Ireland.

It was heavily impacted by operations cuts at tech multinationals such as Meta, which has let over a third of its workforce go in the last year.

Staff were informed today, a company spokesperson told Independent.ie.

“In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5pc of our current global workforce,” said the spokesperson.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland. We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.”

Thousands of Accenture’s employees act as outsourced workers for tech giants, including Meta and Microsoft, many of which have had to reduce their workforces because of the economic downturn.

It also provides services to banks, government agencies and big industrial and pharma businesses around the world.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients' business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.,” the spokesperson said.

"We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas. We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term.”

Accenture’s business in Ireland is headed by country manager, Hilary O’Meara.