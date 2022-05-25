Abattoir firm directors hit with reckless trading claim

A liquidator has asked the High Court to disqualify three directors from acting as officers of a company for at least five years after the collapse of an abattoir business left more than 100 farmers out of pocket.

Liquidator John Healy is seeking a declaration from the High Court that directors of Edenmore Farm Meats Limited were involved in reckless trading with the intent to defraud creditors.

He also wants an order making them personally responsible for the debts of the company, which has a deficit of more than €2.5m.

Details of the application were outlined this week to Mr Justice Michael Quinn.

The court has previously heard disputed claims the rented abattoir premises in Lifford, Co Donegal was subject to an “occupation” by its former owner in 2016 in a dispute over unpaid rent.

There have also been claims the INLA threatened two Edenmore employees around the same time.

Mr Healy, of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants, was appointed liquidator to the company in 2020 after a group of farmers successfully petitioned to have the firm restored to the companies register.

He is seeking the declaration and orders against directors Donal Gallagher and Richard Burke, both with addresses in London, and former director Robert Daly, of Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The trio are expected to fully contest the application.

Mr Gallagher is the managing director of the Galldris Group, a construction company in London. Mr Burke was Edenmore’s managing director before it ceasing trading, while Mr Daly acted as its financial controller.

John Kennedy SC, for the liquidator, said it was “a very serious matter” involving a claim of reckless trading.

“There are over 100 farmers affected, some of them very seriously, including issues relating to family homes,” he told the court.

Mr Justice Quinn approved directions agreed between both sides to progress the case, which will return to the court in November. The three respondents are represented by Woodcock Solicitors.

The company was incorporated in 2009 following the merger of McGavigan Meats Limited and Riverview Meat Products Limited and became a substantial operation. By 2014 it was slaughtering 8,500 cattle and 10,000 lambs annually, working directly with 300 farmers and local marts.

The court has been told the application arose in circumstances where the directors incurred significant debts during 2015 and 2016. Mr Healy alleges they were knowingly party to the conduct of the business in a reckless manner.

He claims a feature of the company’s trading was a significant amount of unpaid cheques to farmers and marts.

According to an affidavit filed by Mr Gallagher, former owner Liam McGavigan and others occupied the premises in October 2016 and would not allow the company access the facility. He claimed he was unable to access its assets or records from that point on.

Mr McGavigan has denied Mr Gallagher’s version of events and says he repossessed the premises when rent was not paid.