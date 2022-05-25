| 15.9°C Dublin

Abattoir firm directors hit with reckless trading claim

Over 100 farmers out of pocket following collapse of company

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A liquidator has asked the High Court to disqualify three directors from acting as officers of a company for at least five years after the collapse of an abattoir business left more than 100 farmers out of pocket.

Liquidator John Healy is seeking a declaration from the High Court that directors of Edenmore Farm Meats Limited were involved in reckless trading with the intent to defraud creditors.

