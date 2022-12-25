A terrible year of going backwards in business is what 2022 will be remembered for

It has been a terrible year. A backwards year where it felt like so many things went in the wrong direction.

From war in Ukraine, inflation and interest rate hikes, to the energy crisis and all of its uncertainty, it seems fitting to mark 2022 down as a horrible mess.

Yet, there are at least some consolations for business in Ireland from all this chaotic change.

The negatives are easier to identify as they contributed to loss of life in conflict, upheaval for millions and an erosion of living standards for so many people.

Even the global climate change agenda has been shredded.

On the financial front the sharp rise in inflation to around 10pc has been the most detrimental thing. Energy inflation was up 27pc in the 12 months to November 2022.

The accompanying interest rate hikes have seen tracker mortgage holders’ repayments rise significantly to rates of around 3pc from closer to 1.2pc.

Investors in big markets like the US have been routed in the stock market with the S&P 500 Index down around 20pc. The Nasdaq is down around 33pc.

The massive hit to tech valuations has put pressure on the sector and its need to examine costs. This has brought the first real job layoffs in tech in Ireland for many years. Having grown employment in the sector by around 25,000 in the last year, the back end of 2022 saw a reduction of 11,000.

In the UK, where the FTSE100 Index has lost only 2pc this year, the top four performing stocks were military hardware maker BAE Systems, mining giant Glencore and two oil majors, BP and Shell.

These names sum up the story of 2022, the year the world moved backwards.

In every corner of the globe there are indications that a recession is coming. Yet, in Ireland there is an economic consensus of sorts that we will have a slowdown but not a recession.

The view across Government and many economists is that exports of IT and pharma will help Ireland avoid an economic contraction. This is a little hard to believe given most of our major export markets are in, or heading for, a recession.

The UK is facing a very long, hard road back to economic recovery. The US has significant challenges and is likely to slowdown in 2023 with a recent poll of economists putting recession chances at 70pc.

In the EU, places like Germany have been hit badly by the energy crisis and are likely to contract next year.

It is a fairly moot point for the Irish economy because even if we did still cling on to some GDP growth next year, for most people it will feel like a recession.

High-end multinational activity can be very removed from most people’s economic lives.

Nevertheless, there are some genuine positives we can take from how 2022 has run its course and how Ireland held up.

Despite all that negativity internationally, Ireland has enjoyed record employment numbers and record corporation tax receipts, which have bolstered the State’s coffers going into what looks like a very uncertain period.

It meant the Government had more money in the kitty to dish out to people to help with energy bills, fuel and a range of other things. The Budget was a record giveaway.

The crises of 2022 showed the benefits of Irish economic strategy where during a global pandemic we were exporting IT, pharma and food. Short of having an abundance of natural resources, this is not a bad place to be.

It also showed the skill with which the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has managed the national debt in recent years. It raised over €40bn in sovereign borrowings between 2020 and 2021 at an average interest rate of 0.19pc. Unlike other countries that need to go to the markets and borrow heavily in the next couple of years, the NTMA has effectively bought us 10 years.

Many Irish exporting companies have enjoyed a record year. They have faced higher costs, supply chain uncertainty and Brexit, but responded very well. Some of them could point to their order books for next year and say “what downturn”.

The problem is they must fill those order books by accessing raw materials at higher prices, paying higher wages and higher energy costs. There are no guarantees they will be able to keep up that pace of growth. Especially when there are downturns in the markets into which they are selling.

I spoke to one exporting manufacturer whose order books are full, but he is struggling to access necessary parts at all, never mind at the right price.

At home, the domestic economy is more likely to feel the pinch as some people cut back on spending. One restaurant outlet owner I spoke to said he had managed to recoup all of his higher costs from price increases to customers.

That may be all very well for 2022 but he knows he cannot keep doing that. It might be a short-term stopgap solution but if the downturn continues it will come back to haunt him.

Internationally, China is only at the beginning of a “living with Covid” policy. The human and health costs are likely to carry an economic cost too.

Despite the uncertainties, there have been some positives, especially towards the end of the year.

The mood music around Brexit has improved. Unfortunately, the Conservative British government is unlikely and unable to pursue a closer EU relationship in the short-term. Any significant moves in that direction will require a change of government after the next election.

In the US, the mid-term elections and the relative success of the Democrats has at least temporarily stopped the surge of the crazier tendencies of the Republicans.

All of these events affect the environment in which bigger Irish companies operate.

If 2022 was the year of going backwards, perhaps the best we can hope for 2023 is that we don’t go any further in the wrong direction.