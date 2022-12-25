| 7.8°C Dublin

A terrible year of going backwards in business is what 2022 will be remembered for

Richard Curran

There have been mixed fortunes, globally and closer to home

If 2022 was the year of going backwards, perhaps the best we can hope for 2023 is that we don't go any further in the wrong direction

If 2022 was the year of going backwards, perhaps the best we can hope for 2023 is that we don&rsquo;t go any further in the wrong direction

If 2022 was the year of going backwards, perhaps the best we can hope for 2023 is that we don’t go any further in the wrong direction

If 2022 was the year of going backwards, perhaps the best we can hope for 2023 is that we don’t go any further in the wrong direction

It has been a terrible year. A backwards year where it felt like so many things went in the wrong direction.

From war in Ukraine, inflation and interest rate hikes, to the energy crisis and all of its uncertainty, it seems fitting to mark 2022 down as a horrible mess.

