‘A long time, if ever’ before jet lessor Avolon returns to Russia, says CEO

Between 75pc and 80pc of Russia’s near 1,000-strong commercial airline fleet is leased by carriers such as Aeroflot. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

IT will be “a long time, if ever” before Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Avalon puts aircraft into the Russian market, according to chief executive Dómhnal Slattery.

The jet lessor – one of the largest in the world – currently has 10 aircraft in Russia that it has been unable to recover since the EU imposed sanctions on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. It originally had 14, but managed to repossess four.

Aircraft lessors including Dublin-based AerCap – the world’s biggest – have seen billions of dollars worth of aircraft effectively seized by the Russian government in retaliation for sanctions.

With no immediate or even medium-term prospect of having their aircraft returned, lessors now face the likelihood of having to write off the jets.

“From an Avolon perspective, it will be a very long time, if ever, before we look at leasing into Russia again – certainly under the current political infrastructure,” Mr Slattery told the Irish Independent.

“Our exposure to the Russian market has always been, in relative terms, very small. We’ve always, as a firm, had concerns around political risk there.

“Unlike some of our competitors – and I’m not dissing our competitors here – we were always nervous about that jurisdiction.”

AerCap is the most exposed of all lessors to the Russian market, with almost 150 aircraft based there.

“Our exposure is in the zone of it being a headache, not a migraine,” said Mr Slattery.

“We had about $400m worth of airplanes in Russia. Between aircraft we repossessed and have control of, and security packages we’ve been able to draw down, our net exposure is less than $200m.

“In the scheme of a $30bn balance sheet, it’s an annoyance really rather than anything more.”

Avolon currently has a fleet of 824 aircraft, including 538 that it owns, 54 it manages and 232 orders.

Lessors will be pinning their hopes on being able to recoup a chunk of their likely write-offs in Russia from insurance companies.

Mr Slattery said: “We’re not allowed to make any public comments on the insurances, except to say that we believe our contingency policy – our possessed contingency policy – is in place. We believe it’s valid, we believe we’ve taken all of the right steps under the terms of that policy to ensure that it remains in place.”

He said Avolon’s exposure levels in Russia that he outlined are before any mitigation towards insurance claims.

Today in the Irish Independent, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said that Irish aircraft lessors with planes trapped in Russia should not be left to carry an “undue burden in terms of cost".

However, she declined to say if a compensation scheme will be put in place for leasing firms facing losses running potentially into billions of euro as a result of sanctions against the Vladimir Putin regime.

Mr Slattery said sanctions imposed on Russia were “entirely appropriate”.

“Russia was the tenth largest aviation market in the world and will likely continue to be, domestically, a very large market,” he said. “So it will be an interesting conundrum from a risk-reward perspective as to how that evolves in terms of people’s appetite to supply airplanes into that market.”

Avolon announced this morning that it has inked a deal with Turkey’s Gözen Holding that sees all the 500 electric air taxis ordered by the Irish group last year – and an additional 50 – now placed with carriers around the world.

Gözen Holding, which owns Freebird Airlines, has committed to buying or leasing up to 50 electric air taxis from Avolon, with the option to purchase up to an additional 50.

The VX4 electric air taxi has been developed by UK firm Vertical Aerospace, which was founded by Belfast entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick. Vertical is listed on the stock market in New York.

Avolon is a shareholder in Vertical, while Mr Slattery is its non-executive chairman.