'A disaster' - Maximum passenger pricing decision by Commission for Aviation Regulation criticised by DAA

THE DAA says it’s “hugely disappointed” after the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) issued a final determination today for maximum passenger charges that can be levied by Dublin Airport for the next five years.

But the CAR has insisted that reduced passenger charges at the gateway will still enable the DAA to secure sufficient revenue to cover the cost of a €2.3bn capital spend as Dublin Airport continues to expand, according to the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR).

The DAA, the semi-State company that operates Dublin Airport and Cork Airport, said this evening that it will now study the CAR report and how it impacts on its capital development plans for Dublin Airport.

It claimed the CAR pricing decision is a “disaster” for passengers and the Irish economy.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips strongly criticised the Commission’s pricing determination.

“This is what happens when economic theory trumps the real world,” he said.

“This determination is a disaster for passengers, and for the Irish economy, as we won’t be able to pay for the new and improved facilities that are required at Dublin Airport,” he added. “It is meaningless for the regulator to claim that it supports investments in new facilities while at the same time failing to provide the money needed to build them.”

Since the draft determination was published in May, the DAA has already stalled projects that are designed to improve capacity at Dublin Airport, such as the deployment of new aircraft parking stands and additional boarding gates.

There are a total of more than 120 projects that are proposed for the 2020 to 2024 period.

The DAA is also deciding whether or not to appeal the CAR’s final determination, which will see a maximum €7.50 charge per passenger apply for 2020 and 2021. The maximum will rise to €7.88 in 2022, €8.12 in 2023 and €8.32 in 2024.

The €7.87 average over the five-year period is much lower than the maximum charge of between €9.05 and €9.94 per passenger that had been sought by the DAA.

The CAR’s draft determination in May had proposed a maximum charge per passenger of €7.50 for each of the years from 2020 to 2024.

However, once Dublin Airport's new runway is operational in 2021, the maximum passenger charge will be raised by an additional 30 cent.

The Commissioner for Aviation Regulation, Cathy Mannion, insisted that the new maximum charges for the next five years will enable the DAA to achieve its investment and other service ambitions.

"Our decision allows Dublin Airport provide passengers with a high quality service while delivering key pieces of national infrastructure which will significantly increase the capacity of the airport," she said.

She added that the charges will enable the DAA to invest €2.3bn in Dublin Airport to deliver an airport capable of handling 40 million passengers a year. Dublin Airport handled 31.5 million passengers last year, and the figure is expected to reach 32.8 million this year.

The CAR has also introduced what it said are new “high-powered financial penalties” to incentivise Dublin Airport to deliver its proposal capital projects on time. If the DAA doesn’t begin projects by specific dates, the maximum passenger charge will be reduced accordingly. A reduction can be added back once a delayed project begins.

The CAR said the maximum passenger charge for the next five years is “in the best interests of passengers and airlines” using Dublin Airport, and that it would lead to lower air fares and more seat supply.

Dalton Philips said Dublin Airport’s charges are already much lower than European peers, but CAR said that accurately benchmarking against peers is not an exact science.

“Dublin Airport’s prices are already 30-40pc lower than its European peers and the regulator’s decision will mean Dublin’s prices will now be almost 60pc lower than the EU market price,” he said.

“I can think of no other Irish product or service that is 60pc cheaper than the equivalent in the UK or continental Europe,” he added. “This shows the absurdity of the regulator’s decision.”

Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle was broadly supportive of the CAR decision.

“At the average pricing level of €7.87 in the final price determination, the Dublin Airport capital investment programme can be financed and delivered in full and is capable of being implemented as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Online Editors