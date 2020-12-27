| 4.5°C Dublin

A business year that confounded us, but wasn't bad for everyone

Richard Curran

Supermarket spending soared during lockdowns

The last 12 months have defied all predictions. Whether it was an Irish economy that was roaring into 2020 in January, or tourism and hospitality businesses preparing for another record year ahead, Covid-19 destroyed most best-laid plans.

The scale of economic destruction has been enormous, yet even before the arrival of the first vaccine, stock markets showed a remarkable recovery, thereby making even mid-year predictions of total disaster fail to come true.

A recent analysis by the Financial Times showed that someone who invested $100 in the S&P 500 at the start of January would have seen their investment worth just $68.68 by March 23. Their $100 outlay returned to positive territory in August and by late December was worth $114.

