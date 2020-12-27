A business year that confounded us, but wasn't bad for everyone

The last 12 months have defied all predictions. Whether it was an Irish economy that was roaring into 2020 in January, or tourism and hospitality businesses preparing for another record year ahead, Covid-19 destroyed most best-laid plans.

The scale of economic destruction has been enormous, yet even before the arrival of the first vaccine, stock markets showed a remarkable recovery, thereby making even mid-year predictions of total disaster fail to come true.

A recent analysis by the Financial Times showed that someone who invested $100 in the S&P 500 at the start of January would have seen their investment worth just $68.68 by March 23. Their $100 outlay returned to positive territory in August and by late December was worth $114.

A €100 investment in the ISEQ would not have fared as well during the year, but was surprising all the same. By March 18, the investor's €100 was worth just €60, and it took until December 3 for it to get back into positive territory above €100.

Understandably, customer-facing businesses like hospitality and retailing have been worst hit and have grabbed most of the headlines in 2020. Yet there have been many other businesses that have continued relatively unscathed, grown during the crisis, or have seen positive consequences arising from it. Here are just a few examples.

Devices make a difference

Few Irish companies were better placed than Galway-based Aerogen, to benefit from the opportunities the coronavirus crisis has brought. Run by John Power, it makes drug delivery systems for the world's top ventilator manufacturers. As ventilator demand went through the roof, the company struggled to keep pace with orders.

Now there are enough ventilators manufactured around the world to suffice for quite a while, but Aerogen's aerosol drug delivery system is still in huge demand, partially for newly developing Covid-19 treatments.

Aerogen had a turnover of €72m in 2019 and it looks like hitting €100m for 2020. If its research on an inhaled vaccine delivery system comes off, its growth could be dramatic in 2021.

Covid's supermarket clean sweep

Grocery chains were the big winners of 2020 as lockdowns prevented people from eating out for months, driving up supermarket spending.

Research from Kantar showed that supermarkets hit €12.8bn in sales over the 52 weeks to the end of November, which included a massive €1bn spend by consumers in the most recent lockdown period.

Supermarket sales amounted to €11.2bn in 2019 and are expected to exceed €13bn this year. How that additional €1.8bn is divided out into profits is harder to say.

Supervalu, which has a 22pc market share, is the only main chain to report full Irish accounts. However, its franchise model means not all of that money goes to its parent company, Musgraves. Profit margins depend on the product mix, which itself has changed with more buying of lower margin bulk ingredient products, as opposed to higher margin convenience takeaway foods.

Either way, a bumper year for supermarket chains will be followed by a solid lockdown start to 2021.

Everyone doing it for themselves

Home improvements were seriously hit by the closure of retail outlets in the first lockdown, but DIY groups like Woodies responded very quickly with online click-and-collect offerings.

When the first lockdown ended, and nobody went abroad on holiday, DIY stores made up a lot of lost ground in the summer months. The Grafton Group-owned Woodies saw first-half revenues remain almost at 2019 levels, despite retail stores being closed for nearly one third of that period.

Once stores opened again on May 19, Woodies saw 153pc growth in like-for-like revenue in the following 14 days, and a further 62pc increase in June.

Not insulated from controversy

Related to DIY, insulation panels maker Kingspan has had the most extraordinary roller-coaster year in terms of performance and reputational damage.

At the start of 2020, Kingspan shares were trading at €54.90 and with the arrival of Covid, the company lost €2.8bn in market capitalisation by March 19.

However, between late March and early November, its market cap shot up by a staggering €7.8bn as the shares climbed from a March floor of €39.34 to €82.45.

Then the public hearings into the Grenfell fire, where 5pc of the cladding on the building had been made by Kingspan, did enormous damage to the company.

Since early November, Kingspan shares have fallen back to €62.25 (by late December) wiping €3.6bn off the market cap in less than two months. Despite this, its shares are still trading above January 2020 levels and its market cap is €1.3bn higher than it was at the start of the year.

Online but not as you know it

Covid-19 has accelerated the move to online shopping and this has pushed up the value of online retail operations, food delivery businesses and online payment companies like Stripe.

But it has also given a boon to other parts of the online supply chain, where Irish packaging giant Smurfit Kappa, which makes lots of those cardboard boxes in which online purchases arrive, has weathered the Covid storm very well. The group has benefited from a surge in online purchases and people drinking wine in lockdown. Last month, it raised €650m in a share placing to help accelerate growth through acquisitions.

Paper-based corrugated packaging facilitates faster packing and easy returns process.

You've got mail

Separately, somebody has to deliver all of those parcels and this is where An Post has benefited enormously. The State postal company was on track to deliver 3.3 million parcels per week in the "busiest ever" fortnight before Christmas.

This is a 230pc increase on the same period last year, when more than one million parcels were delivered each week. The Covid crisis has seen an acceleration towards an online shopping trend which should endure for An Post. However, online parcel delivery remains a smaller part of its business than delivering old-fashioned letters, which continues to shrink as a market.

This may be the year that many in business will want to forget. It was also a year in which many businesses in Ireland, especially those exporting, found themselves surprisingly insulated when it came to financial performance. This could all change next year if there is a major global economic downturn. The consensus seems to be that nobody has a clue.

It has been the year of surprises in business, but thankfully, not all of them bad ones.