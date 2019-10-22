US multinational Molex has confirmed it plans to close its factory in Shannon, Co Clare, with the loss of 500 jobs. Meanwhile, workers at Novartis in Cork have been summoned to a meeting at 8.15am on Wednesday, raising fears of job losses there.

US multinational Molex has confirmed it plans to close its factory in Shannon, Co Clare, with the loss of 500 jobs. Meanwhile, workers at Novartis in Cork have been summoned to a meeting at 8.15am on Wednesday, raising fears of job losses there.

500 jobs to be lost at Shannon-based Molex as fears grow for jobs at Novartis plant in Cork

The Novartis plant in Cork is in Ringaskiddy, the world's second-biggest pharma hub.

The Molex closure is expected to take place in a series of phases, starting in early 2020 with a final closure by the end of next year.

Molex is one of the country’s longest established foreign direct investment (FDI) companies, and has been a significant employer in the mid west since setting up here in 1971.

It will close just months shy of its 50 anniversary in Ireland.

The most recent accounts for Molex Ireland show it had 474 staff here at the end of 2017, and an annual wage bill of €23m.

The multinational tools and manufactures electronic components for use in a variety of industries including consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical devices.

The company held an employee meeting on Tuesday afternoon to announce the plans to staff, followed by a formal announcement.

Molex Ireland's US parent was bought six years ago by US conglomerate Koch Industries for $7.2bn. Two other facilities owned by Molex here, in Sligo and Donegal are not affected.

The company said the Shannon plant will shut because a majority of products made there have insufficient financial returns and growth potential.

“Announcing our intention to close this facility is very difficult due to its impact on our employees, and the deep ties Molex has with the region and its people having operated in Shannon since 1971. The decision in no way reflects on our Shannon employees, who have made an invaluable contribution to our business over many years,” the company said.

The IDA will begin a search for a large scale employer to take over the modern, 200,000 square foot Shannon facility.

It is the worst jobs blow here since 2017, when Hewlett Packard cut 500 jobs in Leixlip, Co Kildare as part of the closure of its global print business.

Online Editors