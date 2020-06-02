24 million fewer pints sold in April

Beers sales fell by a third in April with even a surge in sales from grocery chains nowhere near enough to make up for shut pubs.

Nielsen data, released by Drinks Ireland, covers all alcoholic drinks sold in off license or licensed premises

It shows alcohol consumption has fallen sharply in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 restrictions with the total volume of sales down by 35.6pc in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

The data shows that 24 million fewer pints of beer and cider were consumed in Ireland in April 2020, compared to April 2019. That was despite a 58pc increase in the off-licence trade which includes grocery chains.

Spirits show a similar trend, with 4.9 million fewer 35.5ml serves of spirits sold in April 2020 compared to the previous year.

According to industry body Drinks Ireland, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted Ireland’s drinks industry.

Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland said: “There has been a perception that people are drinking more as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, but these figures clearly show that this is not the case, with overall sales down by just under 36pc."

Online Editors