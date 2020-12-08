200 new jobs created at Irish software company Flipdish

There will be 200 new jobs created in the next year at Flipdish, a food-ordering software company based in Dublin.

50 vacancies are to be filled immediately with the remaining 150 jobs to be filled by the end of 2021.

The company, which operates in 15 countries but is headquartered in Sandyford in the capital, has already added 100 new jobs in 2020 due to rapid growth in online food ordering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More

Flipdish’s software enables restaurants to accept and process orders online without requiring them to go through platforms such as JustEat or UberEats.

This reduces the costs of online trading for businesses using Flipdish.

The software is used by companies such as Eddie Rockets, Bombay Pantry and many others in the UK, US and in Europe.

Roles will be created in areas such as software engineering, product design, data science and mobile engineering.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this morning welcomed the announcement of continued growth at Flipdish in 2020.

“300 new hires over two years. Great example of an Irish company adapting quickly to the changes brought about by Covid. They have enabled thousands of businesses in the hard-hit hospitality sector to pivot online,” Mr Varadkar said on Twitter this morning.

Read More

Online Editors