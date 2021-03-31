€1bn valuation propels ex-farmer’s eShopworld to unicorn status

Dublin retail technology firm eShopWorld has been sold in a deal that’s likely to value the business at about €1bn.

Founder and biggest shareholder Tommy Kelly’s decade old business has been wholly acquired by Asendia, a joint venture between units of France’s La Poste and La Poste Suisse. Asendia has been a shareholder since 2013 and had raised its stake in the business to 50.1pc in 2017.

Mr Kelly (61), who’s chief executive, still owned the bulk of remainder of eShopWorld, meaning he is likely to have reaped about €500m from the sale. The price has not been disclosed but a valuation of at least €1bn is likely.

eShopWorld works with retailers across the world, such as Nike, Calvin Klein and Victoria’s Secret, to help them localise their websites for about 200 markets.

Its technology helps to handle a range of services for clients, from dealing with taxes and tariffs, to delivery, returns, fraud protection and data security.

With headquarters in the north Dublin suburb of Swords, which are leased from Ryanair beside the airline’s own base, eShopWorld employs about 500 people. It also has offices in the United States and Singapore.

The firm was on track to generate revenue of close to €1bn last year, as it benefited from a surge in online shopping due to the Covid pandemic.

Mr Kelly’s farming family hails from Ballyboughal in north Dublin, and the businessman had originally intended to follow that career, having studied agriculture.

He established eShoppingWorld after leading TwoWay Vanguard, which was one of Ireland’s biggest transportation groups. He had founded that business with his brother in 1998. It was acquired in 2006 by Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex.

Mr Kelly and other senior management will remain with eShopWorld (ESW) following its sale, and the business will continue as a standalone entity.

“This is a significant endorsement of ESW growth, sustainability and success in embracing the structural shift in favour of online shopping,” said Mr Kelly. “The recently concluded transaction marks a deepening commitment by Asendia who have been a highly supportive partner and provider of complementary e-commerce services".

Asendia chief executive Marc Pontet said that ESW has focused on making e-commerce frictionless, regardless of location, making it a “coherent, strategic choice” to make the Irish firm part of Asendia.

“The move dovetails with our overarching aim to make worldwide e-commerce simple and reliable, and is a significant step in making this vision a reality,” he said.

Mr Kelly praised what he said was ESW’s “exceptional workforce” and Asendia's involvement in the business.

“ESW is well poised for continuing growth and innovation, to better serve a growing demand for trusted online shopping,” he said.

The firm expects to double the €1bn in turnover it generated last year “in coming years”.

The company behind eShopWorld made a €6m operating profit in 2019, the latest year for which accounts are publicly available.

