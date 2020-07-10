€155m sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers to Bank of China 'terminated' by Covid-19

The Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China’s bid. Stock picture

Goodbody’s planned €155m sale to the Bank of China has fallen at the final hurdle because of Covid-19 disruption, the stockbroker announced today.

The deal had been agreed in November following a lengthy competition involving bids from Goodbody's main domestic rival, Davy Stockbrokers, and Irish Life parent Great-West Lifeco.

“However, Bank of China has now informed Goodbody that, due to the unprecedented global impacts and uncertainty caused by Covid-19, it is not in a position to complete its proposed acquisition of Goodbody,” the stockbroker said in a statement.

“As a result, the proposed transaction has been terminated.”

This becomes Goodbody’s second straight failure to sell itself to Chinese investors. A €150m agreement with Zhong Ze Culture Investments collapsed in early 2019 amid a protracted approval process.

This time, Goodbody picked Bank of China over more straightforward offers from Davy and Great-West Lifeco citing a higher cash offer from the Chinese.

Once the Central Bank of Ireland in March approved Bank of China’s bid, the path appeared clear for the stockbroker’s takeover by the summer.

Goodbody is the country's second-biggest and oldest stockbroking firm, with a 144-year history and deep roots in Irish corporate life.

It has 300 staff. Its biggest shareholder is Co Kerry-based financial services group Fexco, which bought what was initially a 75pc stake for €24m from AIB in 2011 following the financial crash.

Goodbody's management and staff already owned a 25pc stake and eventually raised that to 49pc. They stood to gain nearly half of the sales proceeds from the Bank of China sale paid out in two stages: half once the deal closed, the rest in three years’ time.

A sale would have allowed Fexco to exit the firm entirely. Last year it recouped €23m from Goodbody in a dividend from the stockbroker's proceeds from the sale of the Irish Stock Exchange.

Fexco declined to comment, deferring all questions to Goodbody.

Goodbody said its balance sheet “was substantially strengthened following the sale of the company’s stake in the Irish Stock Exchange in 2018 and the company retains significant financial capacity to drive its growth strategy forward.”

