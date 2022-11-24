11 Irish and Sunday Independent journalists shortlisted for awards

From the left: Prof Gerardine Doyle, Director UCD Smurfit School and Associate Dean UCD College of Business, Breege O’Donoghue Primark Brand Ambassador; and Dean of UCD College of Business, Prof Anthony Brabazon. Photograph: Shane O’Neill/Creative Coalesce

Eleven journalists at the Irish and Sunday Independents have been shortlisted for the prestigious UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards, alongside peers from RTE, The Irish Times, Business Post and other media outlets.

In all 30 journalists have been shortlisted over seven award categories.

The Irish Independent’s Jason Corcoran and John Mulligan were shortlisted for Business News Story of the year for their scoop on the billions of euro of Irish planes trapped in Russia as a result of the Ukraine invasion and EU counter sanctions.

The Indo Daily podcast is shortlisted for Audio Story of the Year including work by Shane Phelan, Adrian Weckler, Fionnán Sheahan, Mary Carroll and John Smith, alongside work by RTE’s Adam Maguire.

Sean Pollock of the Sunday Independent is shortlisted for Business Feature of the Year.

Irish Independent Technology Editor Adrian Weckler and Sunday Independent Business Editor Samantha McCaughren have each been shortlisted in the Business Analysis category while Fearghal O'Connor of the Sunday Independent is nominated for Interview of the Year.

Samantha McCaughren has also been shortlisted for a new Women in Business Journalism Award alongside Elaine Burke of Silicon Republic and Cáit Caden of the Irish Examiner.

The awards are sponsored by the Bank of Ireland and honour excellence in Irish business journalism across the media spectrum. Entries are submitted by nominees themselves or on behalf of journalists by their editors or peers.

The awards are adjudicated by an independent panel of judges composed of business, media and academic leaders. This year’s independent panel of judges was chaired by Breege O’Donoghue, one of the country’s most successful retail executives, Primark Brand Ambassador and a member of a range of business and not for profit boards.