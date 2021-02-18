100,000 extra households could get funding for faster broadband

The government is considering widening its current state-subsidised rural broadband rollout to meet new EU targets, according to Communications Minister Eamon Ryan.

Mr Ryan said that homes not currently eligible to receive the existing National Broadband Plan may yet qualify for taxpayer funding in future, possibly benefitting 100,000 extra households.

His remarks, given in response to a Dail question from Labour’s Communications spokesman Sean Sherlock, come after a Comreg survey showed that a quarter of Irish people say their broadband has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic and that three quarters of us now rely on home broadband more since the pandemic started, with working families particularly dependent on it.

Mr Ryan’s comments may give hope to the new segment of Irish people left out of high speed rollouts but deemed to have services that aren’t bad enough for state intervention through the National Broadband Plan.

At present, households that can receive a 30 megabits (Mbs) broadband service do not qualify for inclusion in the NBP.

This 30Mbs cutoff line is based on previous EU guidance about what constitutes ‘high speed’.

However, the EU is now revising that minimum target up to 100Mbs, with 30Mbs no longer deemed adequate for modern requirements. There are approximately 100,000 homes in Ireland stuck in this mediocre broadband limbo, not covered by fibre rollouts from Eir or Siro but also not deemed terrible enough to qualify for the National Broadband Plan.

Mr Ryan said that his Department is “monitoring” EU plans on the issue.

“The 30Mbps download speed threshold is based on current targets set at EU level and contained in the State Aid Guidelines for High Speed Broadband,” he said. “I understand that the State Aid Guidelines for High Speed Broadband are currently being reviewed and my Department is monitoring developments at EU level in this area.”

Commercial broadband operators such as Eir, Siro and Virgin say that they plan to upgrade more ‘in-fill’ premises that are currently not in the National Broadband Plan’s intervention area because they are deemed to receive a service of over 30Mbs. However, executives estimate that there will still be at least 100,000 households caught between 30Mbs and 100Mbs.

The European Commission recently reinforced its request for countries to adopt 100Mbs for all citizens.

“All Member States are encouraged to endorse their targets and adapt their national broadband strategies to the new targets,” according to its broadband policy document. “State aid guidelines help Member States achieving the Digital Single Market strategy aims.”

In December, the head of National Broadband Ireland, Peter Hendrick, said that the Ireland’s state-subsidised rural rollout company would consider tendering if a second National Broadband Plan came about in 2025.

“If there was another tender, certainly it's something we could look at,” Peter Hendrick told the Irish Independent at the time.

“Under the European Commission’s digital agenda, there's going to be another assessment between now and 2025. By 2025, [the government] and other European governments have to have given another commitment for 100 megabits per second, or else there possibly needs to be another intervention.”

Comreg’s survey showed respondents claiming that 13pc of Irish home broadband connections aren’t adequate for home working. The situation is particularly bad for those with mobile broadband services, where one in four say the connection isn’t good enough to use for home working.

Comreg’s survey says that just under three in five of us are working from home to some degree. Over two in five of us now need broadband to videoconference with work colleagues, while three in five of us use it to watch Netflix, Disney+ or other online video streaming services.

Online Editors