Youth held over suspected arson attack on home of garda in Dundalk

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a garda’s home in Dundalk last week.

The garda, based in the Cavan/Monaghan division, was at home with his wife and two young children in Hawthorn Crescent when trees on the property were set alight.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters. There were no reports of any injuries but the exterior of the property was badly damaged.

Gardai said a male youth was arrested on Saturday as part of the investigation.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The Garda Representative Association has condemned the incident and said it was the third such attack on a serving garda in the past 18 months.

PA Media