Youth arrested after man attacked in Dublin city centre

A youth has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in Dublin city centre at the weekend.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in Temple Bar on Fownes Street Lower on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.50pm.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

His injures were believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardai investigating the assault arrested a youth aged in his teens.

He has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme in relation to the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, gardai said.