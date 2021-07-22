Young woman and elderly man drown in separate lake incidents

Two people have drowned in separate incidents in the last 24 hours.

A woman who is aged in her late 20s died in a drowning incident in Co Cavan.

Gardai were called to a lake in Gowna at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The body of the woman was recovered near the shore line by Cavan Fire Services and Civil Defence a short time later.

The coroner has been notified and the body of the woman has been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident is being treated as a swimming accident at this time.

Meanwhile, a man in his 70s died while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim.

The alarm was raised at around 9pm on Wednesday when the man failed to return to the surface.

His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.

The coroner has been notified and the body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The matter is being treated as a diving accident at this time and foul play is not suspected by gardai.