Young people who ‘slipped up’ by attending street party urged to get Covid test

A senior Government official has appealed to any young person who “slipped up” and attended a street party in Limerick to come forward for Covid-19 testing if they have concerns.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach, said it would not be fair to generalise following the scenes on the streets in Limerick as most young people were adhering to public health measures.

Videos on social media showed a large crowd of revellers in the Castletroy area of the city on Tuesday night.

Three people were arrested after gardai broke up the student street party.

Gardai also issued approximately 30 fixed payment notices for Covid-19 regulation breaches.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Ms Canavan said: “It would be easy to generalise but it wouldn’t be fair and it wouldn’t be accurate.

“The majority of young people are doing great and they have missed out on a lot.

“If you have slipped up and were part of last night’s events, the best thing you can do is come forward for Covid testing.”

Ms Canavan said the UK variant of the virus now accounts for about 90% of all Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

“On average, one in three household contacts of confirmed cases of this new B117 variant are now testing positive,” she said.

“With the earlier variant, less than one in five household contacts were testing positive.

“This means that we have to work as hard, if not harder, to interrupt transmission.”

She added: “What we must not forget is how easily the trajectory can turn, especially with the new variant of the disease.

“This is the moment when we have to have patience and keep remembering that this virus is not finished with us yet.”

Ms Canavan described the return of schoolchildren to classrooms this week as a “welcome step” forward, but urged parents not to congregate around school gates and not to arrange playdates for their children.

She warned that the latest data from the Economic and Social Research Institute (Esri) shows there has been a notable increase in workplace, retail and recreation movement.

Data for the week ending February 26 revealed a 14% increase in workplace mobility in the month, while retail and recreation was up 4%.

Ms Canavan described footfall in busy towns and cities as “creeping up steadily”, with monthly volumes in Dublin up 17% on the previous month. It represents an increase of 547,000 people moving around.

Overall traffic volumes were up 8% on the previous week, and 9% since January, with every county showing an increase in traffic week on week.

“I cannot emphasise enough that we must all continue to work from home, unless our work is deemed essential work, which requires our physical presence,” she said.

“And we are asking employers to ensure they are facilitating this.

“Our return to school is not a signal to return to work; in fact, it could jeopardise our plans.

“We also need to stay within our five-kilometre radius even though it is difficult.”

She added: “We must hold firm … the five-kilometre limit might seem like a minor, even inconsequential decision, but it’s not because it’s a chink in the collective approach that we are relying on.”

Gardai are continuing to carry out high-visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots, as well as carrying out checks on routes around the country.

They are also continuing to fine people gathering in breach of regulations at house parties, social gatherings and exercising.

To date officers have issued 9,800 Covid-19 fines.

