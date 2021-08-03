Young girl seriously injured after dog attack in Donegal

A young girl has been seriously injured after being attacked by a dog in Co Donegal.

Gardai are investigating after the girl was attacked by a dog in Buncrana at around 11.30am on Friday morning.

The girl was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were described by a garda spokesperson as “serious” but “non-life threatening”.

The dog was handed over to the local dog warden – a service run by Donegal County Council alongside the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Donegal County Council has been approached for comment.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.