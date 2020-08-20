Work resumes to restore power to 104,000 homes and businesses hit by Storm Ellen

Work is continuing to restore power to 104,000 homes, farms and businesses after Storm Ellen swept across Ireland.

The storm lashed many parts of the country with high winds, leaving a path of destruction, particularly in coastal areas.

ESB Networks crews have restored power to 90,000 homes and businesses since last night’s storm.

A spokesman for ESB said that it is expected significant numbers of customers will be without power overnight.

Many properties were affected in Co Cork which was issued a red status warning on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Other areas affected by power cuts include Tipperary, Sligo, Westmeath, Longford, Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.

There have been reports of flooding and fallen trees across parts of Cork and Clonmel.

Images posted on social media show trees strewn across busy roads and in people’s gardens.

In a statement ESB said: “We thank those impacted for their forbearance and for calling us on 1800 372 999 to identify over 1,700 individual fault sites.

“ESB Networks teams worked through the night and crews were dispatched this morning at first light to make the electricity network safe, assess the damage, and restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

“Crews from less impacted areas of the country are now mobilising to assist colleagues in repairing damage in the most impacted areas.

“We are advising all those impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow, with small pockets of customers potentially without power beyond that.”

Derek Hynes, ESB Networks operations manager, said staff are working to help homes and businesses impacted by power cuts.

“Our control centres have been restoring power to some of the larger faults on the network,” he told RTE Morning Ireland.

“We’re getting more data and information from our customers and also from our crews. The first wave of our crews across the country were dispatched out to those fault locations at about 7am.

“We know all the big faults right now, we have a good handle on where there are large numbers of people without power.

“We really feel for all the families and businesses going through the last number of months of lockdown and Covid restrictions and now waking up today without power, without broadband and making communication really difficult.

“So we’re asking everybody to stay safe by staying clear and ring us with any information.”

I would like to pay tribute to our Emergency Services who did so much last night through #StormEllen to protect communities across the country. In particular Iâd like to thank @ESBNetworks who are restoring power as quickly as possible to homes and businesses affected. Thank you. — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 20, 2020

He also urged people to stay away from fallen power lines.

Images posted to social media showed flooding overnight in Skibbereen, Co Cork, where expensive flood defences had been installed in recent years.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan tweeted: “This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen. Millions spent on flood protection. The entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.”

He added that the Office of Public Works “need to provide answers”.

PA Media