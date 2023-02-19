Work of artists in Belfast collective goes on display in Dublin

A new exhibition in Dublin will feature an eclectic range of work from members of a Belfast-based community arts collective.

The Now That’s What I Call Vault exhibition at The Mart Gallery in Rathmines, Dublin, will show the work of a number of award-winning artists across a range of disciplines.

Vault Artist Studios is a not-for-profit artist-led charity that provides workspaces to 115 members in Belfast.

The Dublin exhibition will feature highlights from 23 art shows held last year.

One of the featured artists, John Baucher, said it was a valuable opportunity to display their work to new audiences.

He said: “The exhibition includes dance, choreography, video, sculpture, visual arts, painting, street art, so many different techniques.

“It is a very varied community of artists that we have at the Vault, we are the largest arts collective in the north.

“This is a kind of way of letting everyone know what we are, what we have done.

“A group show like this is quite a rare thing and it features a really diverse range of art.”

The exhibition is being supported by The Arts Council of Ireland.