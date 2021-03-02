Woman to appear in court following livestreamed high-speed chase with gardai

A woman is to appear in court following a high-speed chase with gardai on the M50 which was livestreamed on social media.

A suspect, aged in her 20s, was arrested for dangerous driving on Monday evening after a chase involving up to 20 garda cars and a helicopter.

Video footage circulating online shows the suspect being apprehended in the Hampton Wood Drive area of Ballymun, Dublin.

The hour-long chase took gardai from Ballymun to Wicklow and back again before the driver was finally arrested.

In videos uploaded to an Instagram account, a suspect can be heard singing along to the radio and shouting at members of the gardai involved in the chase.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place in the Ballymun area of Dublin, yesterday evening, Monday March 1 2021.

“The incident began at 5.55pm when a car failed to stop for gardai.

“The driver of this car, a woman aged in her 20s, was later arrested for dangerous driving at Hampton Wood Drive in Ballymun at 6.50pm.

“The woman was then taken to Ballymun Garda station.

“She has since been released and will now appear before the courts at a later date.

“No injuries have been reported.”

It is understood the chase began in Dublin, and took gardai as far as Bray, Co Wicklow, on the M50, before returning to Ballymun.

A garda helicopter was also deployed during the chase.

No collisions took place and there were no injuries reported to have occurred.

PA Media